Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 566.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.32. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $130.77 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.85.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

