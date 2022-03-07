Canandaigua National Corp Buys 735 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

