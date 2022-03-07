Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 735 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

