Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
