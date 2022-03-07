Canandaigua National Corp Sells 73 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

