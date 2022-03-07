Canandaigua National Corp Sells 86 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $498.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

