Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE: CFX):

3/4/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

3/3/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products was given a new C$8.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

1/10/2022 – Canfor Pulp Products had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$4.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

