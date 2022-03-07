Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFPUF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

