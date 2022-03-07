Cantor Fitzgerald Trims HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price to $0.90

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.
HEXO stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.
