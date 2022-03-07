Cantor Fitzgerald Trims HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price to $0.90

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

HEXO stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

