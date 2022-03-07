Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $187.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $161.20 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

