Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings of $5.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $7.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $22.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $8.26 on Wednesday, hitting $125.86. 140,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,826. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

