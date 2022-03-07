Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,575 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 52,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $151.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $132.17 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.