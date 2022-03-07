Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 201 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 33.1% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 210,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 809,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

