Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 310 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $109.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.