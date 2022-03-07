Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 370 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $50,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $106,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

NYSE RGA opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

