Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $261.71 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $276.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

