Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 84 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Shares of ODFL opened at $318.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.77 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.17 and its 200-day moving average is $319.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

