Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

