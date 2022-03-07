CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CASI stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

