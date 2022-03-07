Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.50 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

