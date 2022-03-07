Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.50 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

