Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,726 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Cass Information Systems worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.56 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $541.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

