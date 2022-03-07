C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 63.6% in February

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 343.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $$2.56 during trading on Monday. C&C Group has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.
C&C Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
