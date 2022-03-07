Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,116. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.78. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,384,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,156,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $24,836,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2,186.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 649,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,055,000 after buying an additional 620,883 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,893,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

