Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silver Run Sponsor, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $8.84. 19,231,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 5.61. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.