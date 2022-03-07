Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNA. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.21).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 72.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

