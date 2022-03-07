Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Century Communities worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

