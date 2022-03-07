Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 685,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 286,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 158,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 152.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,343 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

