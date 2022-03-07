Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 5,419 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.92 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

