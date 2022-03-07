Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 20,667 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 188,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

