Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 20,667 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 188,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.