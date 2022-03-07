Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,410 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.96 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

