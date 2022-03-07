Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 366.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 1,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 904,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 832,613 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kopin by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Kopin news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $216.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.12.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.