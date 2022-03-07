Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $140,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMST opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $901.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

