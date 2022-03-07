Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 245 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 49,225.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after acquiring an additional 824,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 74.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First Merchants by 96.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 122,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 1,024.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,533. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRME opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.12.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

