Cetera Investment Advisers Has $377,000 Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 264.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $4,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

NYSE:LSI opened at $135.11 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

