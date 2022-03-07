Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $353,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after acquiring an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 368,150 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 285,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 834.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,103,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.