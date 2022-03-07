CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

CFBK opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 28.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

