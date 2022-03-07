Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 87,720 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2,390.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $424.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.83 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

