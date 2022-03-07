Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.13. 218,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,803,321. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $178.97 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.