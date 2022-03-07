Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,000 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify stock traded down $38.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $562.77. The stock had a trading volume of 112,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $947.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

