Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.46. 204,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,197. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

