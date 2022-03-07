Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 196,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 35,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

MDT traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 271,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,051. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

