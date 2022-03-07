Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. Chegg has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

