Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CMMB stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $131.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,526,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $837,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

