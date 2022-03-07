Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.08. 29,149,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,561,068. The company has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.