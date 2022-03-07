Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Chemung Financial accounts for about 3.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned about 7.68% of Chemung Financial worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.