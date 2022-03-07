Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $80.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Children’s Place traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 22875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Children’s Place by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $780.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

