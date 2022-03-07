Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $80.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Children’s Place traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 22875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.
In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $780.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
