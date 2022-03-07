Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after buying an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $227.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.55. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

