CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,015 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CI Financial worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CI Financial by 113.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 240,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIXX opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

