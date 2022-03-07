CIBC Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

TSE:AND opened at C$48.25 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$34.53 and a 1 year high of C$55.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

