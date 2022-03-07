Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 2,328.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $40.42 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62.

